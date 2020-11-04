Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Yum China Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum China in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

YUMC stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

