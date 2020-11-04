Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $564.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 11.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

