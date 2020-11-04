Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FE. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,050,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,937,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,905,000 after purchasing an additional 856,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2,088.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,952,000 after purchasing an additional 835,492 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,198,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,221,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 623,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

