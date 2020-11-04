Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Renasant Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

In other news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 109.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

