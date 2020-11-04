Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECPG. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

ECPG stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $980.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 134.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

