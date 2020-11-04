Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

