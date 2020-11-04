Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 204,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 76,188 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

