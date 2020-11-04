Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 1755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 510.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 312.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in Enviva Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,653,000 after buying an additional 835,505 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 91.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 186.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 889,487 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 448,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

