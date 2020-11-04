Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Stuart Tison Sells 3,566 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CL King lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

