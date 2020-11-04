Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.