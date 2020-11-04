Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WIRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.