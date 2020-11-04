Encore Capital Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $980.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 131.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,169,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

