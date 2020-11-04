Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EBS opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,562 shares of company stock worth $13,494,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

