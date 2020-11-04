Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 226.14% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EARN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

