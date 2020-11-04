Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 884,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 430,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $567.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.06.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

EFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

