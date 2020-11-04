Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $519,510. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

