Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a P/E ratio of 118.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

