Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.