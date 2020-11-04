Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $166.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $64,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,571.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. DNB Markets raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

