Ducommun Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE DCO opened at $36.05 on Monday. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $422.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ducommun by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ducommun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ducommun by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

