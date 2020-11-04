Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

