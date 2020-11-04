Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

