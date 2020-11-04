Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Stock Price Up 32.8%

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) rose 32.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 47,399,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,050% from the average daily volume of 4,123,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm has a market cap of $77.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGLY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Ally during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

