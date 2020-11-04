Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. On average, analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at $402,738. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $91,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $758,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,635 shares of company stock worth $783,387. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

