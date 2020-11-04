DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.10.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $331.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.78. DexCom has a 52 week low of $150.41 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,296 shares of company stock worth $25,002,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

