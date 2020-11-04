Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
DWHHF stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.29.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.