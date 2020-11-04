Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

DWHHF stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 137.86% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $220.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

