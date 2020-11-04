DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -207.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.
