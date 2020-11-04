DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

