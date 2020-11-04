Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.86 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

