Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Daseke has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%. On average, analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 766.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.