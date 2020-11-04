DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DZSI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.08.

DZSI stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

