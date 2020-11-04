Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Shares of DRI opened at $93.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

