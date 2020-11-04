Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DADA. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

DADA stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dada Nexus stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

