DA Davidson Weighs in on Origin Bancorp Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

