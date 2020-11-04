DA Davidson Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 1,127,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

