DA Davidson Comments on Meridian Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Meridian from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meridian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $20.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Meridian by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meridian by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Meridian by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

