Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,352 shares of company stock worth $2,924,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

