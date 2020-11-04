CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays raised CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.81, a PEG ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.19. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.