CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,210.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $20,210.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00190908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01092930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 122,915,396 coins and its circulating supply is 118,915,396 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

