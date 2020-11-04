Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $14.81 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $466.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,239 shares of company stock valued at $65,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

