Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CWK opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

