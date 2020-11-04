CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 19th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

CURO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $330.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.15.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 134.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.