Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

NYSE CFR opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

