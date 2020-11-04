CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 55.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens raised shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

