Cryoport (CYRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYRX opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 1.32. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

