Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 8,144,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,779,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 1,729.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. FMR LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,443,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 765.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 171,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.