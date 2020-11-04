Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CL King lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

