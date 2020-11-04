Critical Survey: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) versus Chorus (NASDAQ:CHRYY)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Otelco has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chorus has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Otelco and Chorus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Chorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 11.96% 37.72% 6.09% Chorus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otelco and Chorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million N/A N/A Chorus $610.79 million 4.03 $33.12 million N/A N/A

Chorus has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Summary

Otelco beats Chorus on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

