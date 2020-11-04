Critical Contrast: TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) & Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Planet Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $4.29 billion 0.53 -$361.00 million $2.39 16.72 Planet Green $4.11 million 4.91 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Planet Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TreeHouse Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Planet Green shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Planet Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TreeHouse Foods and Planet Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 0 2 7 0 2.78 Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus price target of $55.57, indicating a potential upside of 39.10%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Planet Green.

Volatility & Risk

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Planet Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods -4.51% 8.12% 2.81% Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70%

Summary

TreeHouse Foods beats Planet Green on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts. The Beverages segment offers broths, liquid non-dairy creamers, non-dairy powdered creamers, powdered drinks, single serve hot beverages, specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Condiments segment offers cheese and pudding products; jams, preserves, and jellies; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pickles and related products; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; and table and flavored syrups. The Meals segment offers baking and mix powders; powdered soups and gravies; macaroni and cheese; pasta; ready-to-eat and hot cereals; skillet dinners; and condensed and ready to serve soup and infant feeding products. The Snacks segment offers bars, dried fruits, snack nuts, trail mixes, and other wholesome snacks. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

