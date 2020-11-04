Critical Comparison: Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) versus Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF)

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wacoal and Tefron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacoal $1.72 billion 0.68 $31.94 million N/A N/A Tefron $155.38 million 0.08 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Wacoal has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron.

Profitability

This table compares Wacoal and Tefron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacoal -0.51% -0.41% -0.30% Tefron -0.43% -2.83% -0.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Tefron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wacoal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Tefron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wacoal and Tefron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacoal 0 0 0 0 N/A Tefron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Wacoal has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wacoal beats Tefron on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs. It also designs, manufactures, and sells nightwear, children's underwear, outerwear, sportswear, hosiery, and other apparel and textile goods, as well as provides various other services. In addition, the company engages in the restaurant businesses; cultural and service-related operations; construction of interiors for commercial premises; and production and sale of mannequins. It sells its apparel products on a wholesale basis to department stores, general merchandisers, and other general retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Tefron Company Profile

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

